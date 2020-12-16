King returning to GCHS as football assistant coach

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

A familiar face will be back on the sidelines and back in the hallways at Greene County High School when students return from Christmas break in early January.

Mike King, who served for seven seasons as an assistant coach and head coach for the Wildcats, is returning to the school to serve as offensive coordinator and P.E. coach. King’s return to GCHS was approved by the Greene County School Board on Monday.

“We are excited to have Coach King coming back to our school,” GCHS Principal Scott Bray said. “He is a quality person and a fine coach and he will once again be a great addition to our staff.”

This will be King’s third stint at GCHS. He served as assistant coach under legendary Wildcat coach Johnny Ainsworth from 2010-2013. During that time, GCHS played in 17 playoff games and competed for a state championship in 2012. He returned to the school in 2017 to replace Ainsworth as head coach and posted a 28-10 record in three seasons, before leaving to serve briefly as the offensive coordinator at Pearl River Community College.

King has a long-standing relationship with current GCHS Head Coach Rotch Dungan, who served as offensive coordinator on King’s staff before taking the reigns to the program last year after King tested the junior college coaching waters. The two coached together at George County prior to that and their relationship had a lot to do with King’s return to Greene County.

“I am very excited to be coming back to Greene County,” King told the Herald by phone Tuesday. “It is a place that is special to me and I look forward to getting started.”

“Coach Dungan has been a mentor and friend to me for several years and he has taught me as much as any other coach I have been affiliated with over the years. It will be great to work closely with him again.”