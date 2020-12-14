Investigation ongoing into ATV wreck that killed two at large Friday party in Leakesville

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

From Staff Reports

More questions than answers remain as authorities ramped up their investigation Monday morning into an ATV wreck that killed two people and injured several others this past weekend.

Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam confirmed the deaths of Wesley Kyle Smith, 23, of Lucedale and Thomas Levi Lewis, 17, of Runnelstown. The two men were among several people struck by a side-by-side off-road buggy late Friday night on Louisiana Street in Leakesville. The deceased, those injured and the driver and passenger on the ATV had reportedly all been in at a party at 1221 Louisiana Street attended by a large crowd. Rumors are wide-ranging, but some reports indicate 100 people or more were at the property at the time.

The ATV reportedly belongs to Derrick Lane Chavers, 45, who was on the vehicle with a teenage son. Both Chavers reportedly told police the youngster was driving the ATV at the time of the wreck.

Official details are sparse, but unofficial reports paint a chaotic picture that included fights between multiple people. Police responded to multiple noise complaint calls prior to the wreck, but Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said the officer responding did not see a reason to break up the event. No arrests were made at the scene and no charges had been filed as of Monday morning. McLeod told the Herald Monday morning the investigation into the matter by his department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is ongoing.

The Herald will continue to follow and report the story as it develops.