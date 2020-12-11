Changes coming Monday to county garbage collection as partnership with Waste Pro begins

From Staff Reports

Greene County will see new faces and trucks for garbage pick beginning Monday

Waste Pro will begin providing the county’s residential service Monday, Dec. 14, and for most county residents, service days will remain the same. The new service will provide collection services Monday through Friday. Billing will remain with the county, meaning residents will continue to pay for waste services through Greene County Waste System. Waste Pro will not sent monthly billing statements to county residents.

Residents can use their current waste receptacles, or they can be purchased from retail outlets. Waste Pro does not have a contract to provide receptacles at this time, a representative of the company said. All waste for pickup must be in carts or bagged and placed within five feet of the nearest county maintained road.

Waste Pro representatives will be available to help work through any glitches as the transition occurs. Waste Pro Regional Vice President Chris Lockwood said customers can contact the company’s local office at (601)264-7888, or find information on their website at www.wasteprousa.com.

“We are excited about partnering with Greene County in providing collection services,” Lockwood said. “This is a new change for the residents and may take some people a little time to adjust, but we are committed to making sure that everything gets worked out and will run smoothly.”

“We would like to remind residents to place containerized or bagged garbage within five feet of the nearest county maintained road. We look forward to becoming a part of the community and providing our world class service in Greene County.”

Garbage services for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day will be the Saturday following each holiday.

Check the map to find your pickup day.