School board accepting bids for final timber harvest on 16th Section land in Gatlin Creek area

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON 16-1N-7W, Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451 up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. December 14, 2020, for the purchase on a per-ton basis for all timber, standing or down, designated for harvesting in Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 7 West, Greene County, Mississippi. Each bidder is expected to make their own cruise and to bid accordingly.

The sale is a pay as cut final harvest on ±104 acre pine plantation. The stand consists of a natural ±70 year old mixed pine plantation, with an average merchantable height of 40 feet, and an average DBH of 11 inches. At present the average basal area is 100 square feet per acre. ids will be on a per ton basis for the following products: pine pulpwood, pine chip-n-saw, pine sawtimber, pine poles, hardwood pulpwood and hardwood sawtimber. The timber may be inspected at any time. Bidders must submit sealed bids to the Greene County School Board.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476, telephone number (228)234-1536 or the Regional Office at (601)528-4873. The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

