County officials request proposals for debris removal monitoring

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

DISASTER DEBRIS MONITORING

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

The Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi, are soliciting Proposals from qualified companies for providing disaster debris monitoring. The successful proposer will be required to enter into a contract to provide said services for a period ending July 31, 2021. All applicants must illustrate in their Proposal the ability to meet the required criteria set forth in the RFP, including, but not limited to, the ability to illustrate a company history of providing like services in similar communities with satisfactory performance verifiable through provided references. The complete RFP document is required in order to submit a Proposal and is available upon request at no charge from the office of the County Engineer (The Walker Associates, PLLC) of the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi. For questions related to the contract documents, please contact The Walker Associates, PLLC at 601-583- 2127 or by email at [email protected]

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (Local Time) Thursday, December 3, 2020, and will be received at the following location only:

Office of the Greene County Board of Supervisors

413 Greene Ave.

Leakesville, MS 39451.

The Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi, reserve the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any and all informalities.

s/ Elton Clark,

President, Greene County Board of Supervisors

Publication Dates: November 19, 2020 & November 25, 2020 – Greene County Herald

31-(248)-Nov.19-2tc