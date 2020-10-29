Zeta slams Greene County toppling trees and damaging homes

From Staff and Associated Press Reports

Emergency response teams continue to clear roads and assess damage across Greene County after Hurricane Zeta tore through the area overnight toppling trees onto homes and power lines and leaving a path of general destruction.

Zeta is being blamed for three deaths across the southeast, but Greene County Emergency Management Director Trent Robertson said he was unaware of any injury reports locally. However, dozens of homes throughout the county sustained heavy damage from winds and fallen trees, and power is out in most parts of the county with the prognosis not good for a fast restoration.

The center of Zeta moved through the heart of Perry County on a northeasterly track putting Greene County on the most destructive side of the storm. The storm moved quickly at nearly a 25 mph pace. Robertson said the county was hit by 90-95 mph winds at the peak of the storm.

A Category 2 hurricane when it hit the southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday, Zeta was still a tropical storm Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph about 50 miles west of Asheville, N.C. — unusual even in a region accustomed to hurricanes and their aftermath.

Robertson said damage across the county is widespread. The southern part of the county and the Town of Leakesville sustained heavy damage. Reports were just starting to come in from areas such as McLain and State Line, but damage appears to be significant in those areas as well.

Dist. Four Supervisor Wayne Barrow said tree damage was extensive in his district, but that damage to homes was not as significant as in other parts of the county. Still, Barrow said, there were major other property losses including a barn and a workshop at his own residence. He added that his crews had been working since early morning clearing trees from roads and hoped to have all roads in the district open to traffic by Thursday evening.

Singing River Electric, which serves the majority of Greene County, reported 62,388 meters without power, which represents 82 percent of the electric cooperative’s service area. “Servicemen inspecting our lines found numerous trees on lines, many broken poles, and of course, lines down all over,” SRE officials said in a social media post early Thursday. “Several George County substations and one Jackson County substation do not have transmission and cannot send power to our lines until those transmission lines are repaired.”

“Crews will be working in all areas today and will continue to make damage assessments. Two Mississippi electric cooperatives are sending crews today, and we have contract line crews and right-of-way crews working alongside our linemen as well. This will be a multi-day restoration process.”

Along those lines, Robertson encouraged residents to avoid sightseeing and remain off the roads as much as possible to allow clean-up and power-restoration crews to do their jobs.

“Unless it is absolutely necessary, people need to stay off the road,” Robertson said. “We have electrical crews, clean-up crews and others doing critical work throughout the area unnecessary traffic just makes their jobs less safe and more difficult.”

Zeta is the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season — with more than a month left to go. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine storms that hit in 1916. This extraordinarily busy season has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

On Tuesday, Zeta raked across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, toppling trees and briefly cutting power to more than 300,000 people but causing no deaths.

It then regained strength over the Gulf of Mexico along a path slightly to the east of those of Hurricane Laura, which was blamed for at least 27 deaths in Louisiana in August, and Hurricane Delta, which exacerbated Laura’s damage in the same area weeks later.