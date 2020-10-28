Local EMA opening multiple ‘safer place to go’ shelters throughout county as Hurricane Zeta approaches

From Staff Reports

With Hurricane Zeta bearing down on the Gulf Coast and hurricane force winds expected in the county Wednesday night, the Greene County Emergency Management Agency has announced the opening of multiple temporary shelters for residents.

According to EMA Director Trent Robertson, locations across the county will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday as a “safer place to go” for residents. Robertson noted these are not Red Cross supported shelters, so residents taking advantage of them should bring any snacks, water, pillows, blankets, etc. they may need for the temporary stay.

“Wearing a mask would also be appreciated,” Robertson said, noting the ongoing precautions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following safer place to go shelters will be opening at 5 p.m.:

Sand Hill area: Sand Hill Baptist Church 24461 Hwy 42

Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church: 2626 Union Road

State Line: Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church 18868 MLK Drive; Mt. Olive Baptist Church 19872 MLK Drive; and State Line Community Center

Leakesville: Leakesville Jr. High 620 Main Street, Leakesville

McLain: McLain Church of God in Christ 101 Brown St., and McLain Attendance Center