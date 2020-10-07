Locals invited to ‘LetMSVote’ meeting concerning the recent change in the state flag

From Staff Reports

Local residents concerned about the recent change in the Mississippi flag are being encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting.

“SCV Camp 2215 would like to inform the public about a guest speaker that we our having at our regularly scheduled monthly meeting,” Camp Commander Kenny Smith said. “We would like to invite everyone that has any concern about the process that was used on the removal of our state flag earlier this year.”

The guest speaker at the meeting will be Dan Carr, who is leading the LetMSVote referendum.

“Mr. Carr will be discussing how the referendum works and how we can help on this issue,” Smith added. “I’m asking everyone that doesn’t like the way this was handled to come out and express your feelings and see what you can do to make sure this referendum passes.”

“We are looking forward to having a good turnout and lots of fellowship. Hope to see you there.”

The meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Leakesville Public Library.