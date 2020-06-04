County sees big jump in Covid cases, mostly due to outbreak in local nursing home facility By Editor | June 4, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Archived Stories, Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Leakesville officials close Town Hall temporarily as a precaution May 15, 2020 | No Comments » Governor Reeves Extends Shelter-In-Place by 7 Days; Enables Safe Sales by “Non-Essential” Businesses April 17, 2020 | No Comments » Man convicted in Greene Co. murder back in prison after escaping Parchman April 17, 2020 | No Comments » BREAKING NEWS! Perry Co. Sheriff says human remains found near McLain have been positively identified April 13, 2020 | No Comments » UPDATED: Area facing severe weather threat for Easter Sunday upgraded April 9, 2020 | No Comments »