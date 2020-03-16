Free Inmate Phone Calls Offered by State Phone Provider

JACKSON – Starting Tuesday, March 17, incarcerated persons using the GTL phone service will be able to make two free phone calls of up to five minutes each per week.

GTL, the state’s phone service provider, is providing the two free calls through April 13. No credit will be given if the free calls are not used.

GTL notified the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Monday that it would be providing the free calls to help people contact their loved ones during this time as the company closely monitors the coronavirus situation.

“We appreciate GTL’s contribution to make the two free phone calls available,” Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor said. “This is another way to help inmates stay connected with their loved ones and to be reassured of their welfare during this trying time.”

Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallett said, “It is important to remind individuals that they are more than inmates. Family ties can help prevent family breakdown and relieve tension in facilities.”

The free calls are only available for service provided by GTL within the prison system.

A message will let the called party know that the call is being provided at no charge.