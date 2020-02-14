Chancery Court notices for week of Feb. 13, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, PLAINTIFF

CECILE TARVER and UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF DELBERT R. EUBANKS and GRACE M. EUBANKS, and UNDERWOOD LAW FIRM, PLLC, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE, DEFENDANTS

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-123-DNH

SUMMONS

[By Publication]

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The Unknown Heirs of Delbert R. Eubanks and Grace M. Eubanks

You have been made Defendants in the suit filed in this Court by Plaintiff, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, seeking to reform a deed of trust. Defendants other than you are: Cecile Tarver and Underwood Law Firm, PLLC and any and all persons having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in the property described in the Complaint.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Michael S McKay, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 2829 Lakeland Drive, Suite 1502, Flowood, Mississippi 39232.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN 30 DAYS FROM FEBRUARY 13, 2020 WHICH IS THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 6th day of February, 2020.

Michelle D. Eubanks

Clerk of the Chancery Court of

Greene County, Mississippi

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

Publish: February 13, 20, and 27, 2020

43-(376)-Feb.13-3tp

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 16, 2019, executed by MARY TATUM, conveying certain real property therein described to ALAN E SOUTH, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR URBAN FINANCIAL GROUP, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi filed and recorded June 28, 2010, in Deed Book 2010, Page 2010 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on February 20, 2020 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse facing south proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, to wit:

LOTS 9, 10, 11, AND 12, BLOCK 1, KNOBLES ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF STATE LINE, GREENE COUNTY, .MISSISSIPPI, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OR SURVEY THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHANCERY CLERK OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, TOGETHER WITH THE RESIDENCE AND ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6 NANNIE LOPER STREET, STATE LINE, MS 39362. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

428 North Lamar Blvd, Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846

PUBLISH: 01/23/2020, 01/30/2020, 02/06/2020, 02/13/2020

40-(488)-Jan.23-4tc

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on March 19, 2018, MATTHEW DAVID BRUYETTE, JR. and JESSICA TURNER, executed a Deed of Trust to HALSEY N. CUMBEST, Trustee for the benefit of SINGING RIVER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Beneficiary, which Deed of Trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2018, Pages 1041-1047, in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2018, Pages 1041-1047, on file in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, HALSEY N. CUMBEST, Trustee in said Deed of Trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2018, Pages 1041-1047, on file in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk, will on the 28th day of February, A. D., 2020, offer for sale and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, within the legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described property situated and lying in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH,

RANGE 6 WEST

Section 29: A parcel of land that is located in the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NE ¼ of NW ¼) & Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SE ¼ of NW¼) Section 29, Township 2 North, Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi & more particularly described as to wit:

Commence at a found lightered wood knot/metal post that serves as the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NE ¼ of NW ¼) Section 29, Township 2 North Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi & thence run South 00 degrees 49 minutes 31 seconds East 1246.44 feet, more or less, along the East boundary line of said Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NE ¼ of NW ¼) to a metal nail (POINT OF BEGINNING) (POB);

From said POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North 89 degrees 57 minutes 41 seconds West 315.00 feet, more or less, to a metal nail; thence run South 00 degrees 49 minutes 31 seconds West 420.00 feet, more or less, to a metal nail; thence run South 89 degrees 57 minutes 41 seconds East 315.00 feet, more or less, to the East boundary line of said Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NE ¼ of NW ¼) to a metal nail; thence run North 00 degrees 49 minutes 31 seconds East 420.00 feet, more or less, along the East boundary line of said Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SE ¼ of NW ¼) & Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NE ¼ of NW ¼) back to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Contains (3.00) acres, more or less, and being located in the Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NE ¼ of NW ¼) & Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SE ¼ of NW ¼) Section 29, Township 2 North, Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

AND ALSO:

40 foot easement being 20 foot either side of the following described centerline:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼, Section 29, Township 2 North, Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi; thence run South 820 feet to the center line of an existing powerline easement for the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run West100 feet, more or less, along said centerline; thence run South 427 feet, more or less, along said centerline to the North line of a 3 acre parcel described in Deed Book 2012, Page 1489, for the ENDING POINT of the 40 foot easement.

INDEXING INSTRUCTIONS: Part of the E ½ of the NW ¼ and NE ¼ of NE ¼, Section 29, T2N, R6W, Greene County, Mississippi.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 31st day of January, A. D., 2020.

HALSEY N. CUMBEST

Trustee

Posted: 02/05/2020

Publish: 02/06/2020; 02/13/2020; 02/20/2020 and 02/27/2020

42-(802)-Feb.6-4tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

OLA, LLC, PLAINTIFF

VERSUS

Harry Wayne Eubanks; Greene County, Mississippi in and through Michelle D. Eubanks in her capacity as its Chancery Clerk; Angel Myers McIlrath, in her capacity as District Attorney of Greene County, Mississippi; The State of Mississippi, in and through Jim Hood in his capacity as its Attorney General; and all other persons, firms, corporations, or other entities having or claiming any legal or equitable interest in and to the following described real estate located in the Greene County, Mississippi which was sold for delinquent 2014 taxes by the Greene County Tax Collector on August 31, 2015 to wit: PT W 1/2 of SE 1/4 W of RD, Greene County, Mississippi, DEFENDANTS

CAUSE NO. 19-124-TLH

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

The State of Mississippi

TO: Harry Wayne Eubanks; Any And All Other Persons, Firms, Corporations, Or Other Entities Having Or Claiming Any Legal Or Equitable Right, Title, Estate Or Interest In Or To That Certain Property Located In Greene County, Mississippi. You have been made Defendants in the suit filed in this Court by OLA, LLC seeking to Set Aside, Cancel, and Void Tax Sale in certain real property, being more particularly described as:

Greene County, Mississippi, Township 2 North, Range 6 West. Section 20: A parcel of land situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 2 North, Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter of said Section 20; thence run N89°53’25”E 274.38 feet along the South line of said Southwest Quarter to the West Right-of-Way of High School Road; thence run North 35°35’58”E 334.83 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said Road; thence run 165.17’ along the West Right-of-Way of said road and a curve to the left having a radius of 1412.96 feet, an included angle of 06°41’52” and a chord bearing and distance of N32°14’29”E 165.08 feet; thence run 367.59 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said road and a curve to the left having a radius of 1412.96 feet, an included angle of 14°54’22” and a chord bearing and distance of N21°26’23”E 366.56 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run 70.98 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said Road a a curve to the left having a radius of 1412.96 feet, an included angle of 02°52’41” and a chord bearing and distance of N12°32’51”E 70.97 feet; thence run N10°55’43”E 195.52 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said Road; thence run N81°37’26”W 753.28 feet to the West line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter; thence run S00°04’19”E 237.25 feet along the West line of said Southwest Quarter to Southeast Quarter; thence run 79°04’11”E 705.25 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel containing 4.19 acres more or less. (Tract 3)

AND ALSO: a parcel of land situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 2 North, Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter of said Section 20; thence run N89°53’25”E 274.38 feet along the South line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter to the West Right-of-Way of High School Road; thence run N35°35’58”E 334.83 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said Road; thence run 165.17’ along the West Right-of-Way of said road and a curve to the left having a radius of 1412.96 feet, an included angle of 06°41’52” and a chord bearing and distance of N32°14’29”E 165.08 feet; thence run 367.55 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said road and a curve to the left having a radius of 1412.96 feet, an included angle of 14°54’22” and a chord bearing and distance of N21°26’23”E 366.56 feet; thence run 70.98 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said Road and a curve to the left having a radius of 1412.96 feet, an included angle of 02°52’41” and a chord bearing and distance of N12°32’51”E 70.97 feet; thence run N10°55’43”E 195.52 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said Road to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run N10°55’43”E 317.04 feet along the West Right-of-Way of said Road to the North line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter; thence run N89°55’56”W 805.60 feet along the North line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter; thence run S00°04’19”E 202.51 feet along the West line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter; thence run S81°37’26”E 753.28 feet back to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said parcel containing 4.61 acres more or less. (Tract 4)

County Tax Parcel # 101-00-011.06-20; PPIN# 13668

Other Defendants in this action include: Greene County, Mississippi, in and through Michelle D. Eubanks in her capacity as its Chancery Clerk; Angel Myers McIlrath in her capacity as District Attorney of Greene County; and The State of Mississippi, in and through Jim Hood in his capacity as its Attorney General.

YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the complaint to Kamesha B. Mumford, the attorney for the plaintiff, whose street address and mailing address is Mumford & Mumford, PLLC, 820 North Street, Jackson, MS 39202.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN (30) DAYS AFTER FEBRUARY 6, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the clerk of this court within a reasonable time afterward.

Michelle D. Eubanks,

Greene County Chancery Clerk

400 Main Street

Leaksville, MS 39541

Issued under my hand and the seal of said court, this 30th day of January, 2020.

Michelle D. Eubanks,

Greene County Chancery Clerk

(SEAL) Patti Zehner, D.C.

February 6, 13, and 20, 2020

42-(1,096)-Feb.6-3tc

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on January 31, 2011, David Michael Storment and Sarai Sierra Storment executed a Deed of Trust to George T. Rhodes, III, as Trustee for Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of the State of Mississippi, Beneficiary, which is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, MS, in Book 2011 at Page 338;

WHEREAS, on October 10, 2019, Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of the State of Mississippi substituted James Eldred Renfroe as Trustee in the aforementioned deed of trust with this recorded in Book 2019 at Page 5606;

WHEREAS, there being a default in the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust and entire debt secured having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with its terms, Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of the State of Mississippi, the holder of the debt has requested the Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property pursuant to its terms in order to raise the sums due, with attorney’s and trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, James Eldred Renfroe, Trustee for said Deed of Trust, will on February 28, 2020, offer for sale at public outcry, and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.) at the front door of the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, MS, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Greene County, MS, to-wit:

Lots 9 and 10 of Block 2, McInnis Addition to the Town of Leakesville, Greene County, Mississippi, according to a plat or survey thereof on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi. Indexing Instructions: Lots 9 and 10 of Block 2, McInnis Addition to the Town of Leakesville, Greene County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee, with no warranties.

WITNESS my signature this 30th day of January, 2020.

JAMES ELDRED RENFROE, Trustee

James Eldred Renfroe

648 Lakeland East Dr, Ste A, Flowood, MS 39232;

Phone: 601-932-1011

Publish: 2/6, 2/13, 2/20, 2/27

42-(357)-Feb.6-4tp