Chancery Court Notices for Week of Jan. 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY HENDERSON SHOEMAKER, DECEASED

SHERRIE HENDERSON TAYLOR, ADMINISTRATOR

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 19-49-TLH

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUMMONS

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF DOROTHY HENDERSON SHOEMAKER, DECEASED,

IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN

You have been made respondents in the lawsuit filed in this Court by SHERRIE HENDERSON TAYLOR. The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action seeking to have SHERRIE HENDERSON TAYLOR, IRIS NADINE EKES, EDMOND RANDALL HENDERSON, AND VANESSA FREEMAN decreed by this Court to be the sole and only heirs-at-law of DOROTHY HENDERSON SHOEMAKER, deceased, as fully set out in the Petition or Complaint on file in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M. ON THE 5th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2020, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to Maurice M. Forsyth, Attorney at Law, Post Office Box 636, Richton, Mississippi 39476.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 27th day of December, A. D. 2019

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

CHANCERY CLERK OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

37-(396)-Jan.2-3tc

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on January 6, 2011, STEVE WILLIAM VAYDA, executed a Deed of Trust to Thomas E. Robertson, Trustee for the benefit of SINGING RIVER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Beneficiary, which Deed of Trust is recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2011, Pages 158-162, in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, SINGING RIVER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, the legal holder of said Deed of Trust and the Note secured thereby, substituted HALSEY N. CUMBEST, as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument dated December 5, 2019, and recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2019, Pages 49-50, on file in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2011, Pages 158-162, on file in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, HALSEY N. CUMBEST, Substitute Trustee in said Deed of Trust recorded in Deed of Trust Book 2011, Pages 158-162, on file in the Office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk, will on the 17th day of January, A. D., 2020, offer for sale and will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, within the legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the main front door of the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi, the following described property situated and lying in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH,

RANGE 8 WEST

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Section 12 & 13: Commence at a found iron pin marking the SE corner of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 13, T1N, R8W, Greene County, Mississippi, and run North 00 degrees 13 minutes 42 seconds East 1333.23 feet to a found 3″ diameter concrete marker marking the NE corner of said forty; thence run North 89 degrees 56 minutes 48 seconds West 50.00 feet to a set rebar for the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run North 00 degrees 13 minutes 42 seconds East 95.40 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 48 seconds East 49.39 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 08 minutes 09 seconds West 565.02 feet to a found metal T post; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 13 seconds West 1317.67 feet to a found metal T post; thence run South 00 degrees 12 minutes 02 seconds West 657.75 feet to a set iron pin; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 48 seconds East 611.54 feet to a set iron pin; thence South 00 degrees 13 minutes 42 seconds West 330.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 48 seconds East 660.00 feet to a set iron pin; thence run North 00 degrees 13 minutes 42 seconds East 330.00 feet back to the Point of Beginning. All being part of the NE ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 13 and the S ½ of the SE ¼ of the SE¼, Section 12, T1N. R8W, Greene County, Mississippi.

The above described tract is subject to a 30 foot wide easement along the East Boundary of the S ½ of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼, Section 12.

I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 16th day of December, A. D., 2019.

HALSEY N. CUMBEST

Substitute Trustee

Posted: 12/20/2019

Published: 12/26/2019, 01/02/2020, 01/09/2020 and 01/16/2020

36-(714)-Dec.26-4tc