Bidders sought for 16th section timber sale

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS

STUMPAGE FOR SALE

ON 16-5N-5W

Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County school District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. January 13, 2020, for the purchase on a lump sum basis of all timber, standing or down, designated for cutting on Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 5 West, Greene County, Mississippi. The sale consists of a ±56 acre final harvest. Timber volumes are estimated to contain the following more or less: 3,049 tons pine saw timber, 7 tons pine poles, 419 tons pine chip-n-saw, 445 tons pine pulpwood, 182 tons hardwood sawtimber, 784 tons hardwood pulpwood more or less. The above figures are not to be construed as the exact volume. Each bidder is expected to make his own cruise and to bid accordingly. The timber may inspected at any time.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476, telephone number (228)234-1536, or the Regional Office, 477 Southgate Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, telephone number (601)528-4873. The Greene County School District reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.

Publication Dates:

December 19, 2019

December 26, 2019

January 2, 2020

January 9, 2020

35-(240)-Dec.19-4tc