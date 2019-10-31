Permits sought to withdraw water from aquafers

Beat III Greene County Water Systems, Inc.

39560 Highway 63 North – Richton, Mississippi 39476 – 601-989-2850

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of March 6, 2019, Beat III Greene County Water System, Inc., 39560 Highway 63 North, Richton, MS 39476, filed applications for permits to continue to divert or withdraw the public waters of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use from the Catahoula Aquifer in the County of Greene, for Public Water System purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amounts of water at the indicated locations:

PERMIT # VOLUME RATE LOCATION

MS-GW-9438 0.08 MG/D 250 GPM NE, SE, SECT 02, T05N, R08W

MS-GW-9439 0.10 MG/D 299 GPM NE, SE, SECT 02, T05N, R08W

MS-GW-9440 0.34 MG/D 1500 GPM SE, NW, SECT 26, T06S, R10W

Any person, firm, association, or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above applications will truly be detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, ATTN: Chris Hawkins, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi, 39225, setting forth all reasons why said applications should not be approved. Letters of protest must be received within ten (10) days of this publication. If not protested, permits will be issued on or after ten (10) days following publication date.

If protested, the applications will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, on or after, Tuesday, the 10th day of December 2019, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

OFFICE OF LAND AND WATER RESOURCES

Chris Hawkins, P.E.

Chief, Permitting, Certification and Compliance Division

28-(339)-Oct.31­­-1tp

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December 2018, State Line, Town of, P.O. Box 95, State Line, MS 39362, filed renewal application No. MS-GW-15417 for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public waters of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use from the Oligocene Aquifer System, in the County of Wayne, for Public Water System purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount of water at the indicated location.

PERMIT # VOLUME RATE LOCATION

MS-GW-15417 0.13 MG/D 300 GPM SW, NW, Sect. 34, T06N, R05W

Any person, firm, association, or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, ATTN: Chris Hawkins, P.O. Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application should not be approved. Letters of protest must be received within ten (10) days of this publication. If not protested, a permit will be issued on or after ten (10) days following publication date.

If protested, the application will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, on or after, Tuesday, the 11th day of November 2019, at which time all interested person may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

OFFICE OF LAND AND WATER RESOURCES

Chris Hawkins, P.E.

Chief, Permitting, Certification and Compliance Division

28-(306)-Oct.31­­-1t