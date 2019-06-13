Garrett to serve nearly 12 years for meth trafficking

From Staff Reports

A Greene County man will spend the next 11 ½ years in the federal penitentiary system for drug trafficking.

Leondus Garrett, 31, of McLain, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 136 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Garrett was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Authorities say that beginning in June 2017, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics utilized a confidential informant to buy methamphetamine on two separate occasions from Garrett, who is also known by the alias of Benjamin Cash. On March 8, 2019, Garrett pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.