Bridge on Old Hwy. 24 to be closed temporarily for repairs

From Staff Reports

Residents that use Old Hwy. 24 need to be aware of an upcoming road closure that could impact their normal commutes.

Bridge repairs are slated to begin on the bridge over Indian Creek along Old Hwy. 24 (immediately West of Herndon Road) this Saturday when the contractor who will be performing the repairs will start mobilizing equipment and performing basic preliminary work. At that point the road will be reduced to one lane traffic and will remain that way for most of the weekend while work crews are on site. Advanced warning signs will be also installed this weekend also to begin alerting traffic of the upcoming work and need for detour.

According to county engineers, the bridge will remain open to traffic to accommodate Monday morning school and work traffic, but will be closed to all traffic after the morning rush period is over. The road will remain closed until the repairs are completed, which is anticipated to take up to a week.

Motorists should plan for alternate routes around the impacted area.

Repair work on the bridge will consist of replacing damaged concrete deck units that were part of the original bridge structure.