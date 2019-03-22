Town seeks proposals for engineering services for grant project

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The Town of State Line, Mississippi requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide engineering services for work related to the implementation of an approved FY 2019 CDBG project. You are invited to submit an original proposal and five copies in accordance with this request, to the attention of Tanya Taylor at State Line Town Hall, 229 Main Street, State Line, MS 39362, no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019.

The Engineer will be responsible for preparing project cost estimates for application preparation and if awarded, the selected Engineer will provide all engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work includes but is not limited to the following: 1) prepare plans and specifications; 2) distribute bid documents; 3) assist in bid opening and prepare bid tabulation; 4) assist in the execution of construction contracts; 5) hold pre-construction conference; and 6) perform construction inspection including periodic reports to the Town of State Line and approve all payment requests.

The Town of State Line is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Town encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals. The Town also encourages Section 3 eligible businesses to submit proposals. Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended (12 U.S.C. 17010) requires, to the greatest extent feasible, that the Town and its contractors that participate in the above referenced Program give opportunities for job training and employment to lower income residents of State Line. Section 3 also requires that contracts for work in connection with the Section 3 area be awarded to Section 3 eligible business concerns.

All proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked with the following language: “Proposal for CDBG Engineering Services.” Proposals will be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (40 points), Experience (40 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated properly, the following must be addressed in detail:

Qualifications – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to project;

Experience – Information regarding the firm’s experience and the projects previously undertaken, including the type and amount of grants awarded, the project’s activities, and the status of the projects; and

Capacity for Performance – Identify the number and title of staff assigned to provide services.

The Town will designate a selection committee to evaluate each proposal. The selection committee may hold proposals for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content of the proposals and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. The Town reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals.

Subject to CDBG award and the removal of all environmental conditions, the Town will award a contract with the qualified individual or firm whose proposal has the highest number of cumulative points issued by the selection committee and determined to be the most advantageous to the Town, price and other factors considered. The contract will include scope and extent of work and other essential requirements. The contract will be executed for engineering services on a fixed price basis. The Town of State Line has the authority to terminate the selection at any time.

