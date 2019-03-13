Hicks pledges to be ‘approachable, honest and fair’ as Dist. 4 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

Lifelong Brushy Creek resident Mark Hicks has announced his candidacy for Greene County District 4 Supervisor.

In making his announcement, Hicks says he wants to be the voice for the services and progress the people of Dist. Four deserve.

“I am accessible and approachable, honest and fair,” Hicks said. “I will work hard for you, the community and the county.”

“Let’s work together to move forward.”

A formal announcement will follow at a later date.

Paid Political Advertisement by Mark Hicks – Candidate