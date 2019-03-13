Gary Fairley issues formal announcement in bid for Dist. 5 Supervisor post

Special to the Herald

I, Gary F. Fairley, recently announced my candidacy to run for District 5 Supervisor in the Republican Primary.

Our family makes our home in the Leaf community where we run a cattle farm. I have been employed as a law enforcement officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for the past six years.

I am often asked the question, “Why do you want to be Supervisor of District Five?”

My first response is, “So I can help make a difference in the communities of our district.”

I am motivated by a desire to strengthen our communities for our children and grandchildren. I want to help create jobs so that when these children grow up they will have the opportunity to live and work within our district.

I would like to help promote District Five in a way that attracts new industry to our area. New industry will help provide extra tax base to help with the expense of roadwork and infrastructure projects, as well as our schools.

Within District Five and Greene County, we have some major assets. We have two 4-lane highways, two rivers, access to a rail system, availability of land and a workforce that has helped build numerous plants in other areas. Why not here? We need to actively seek growth within our timber industry and look for ways to take advantage of the recent growth in our poultry industry.

District Five is blessed with many good-hearted, hardworking and God-honoring families. I believe with God’s help and people working in unity, we can accomplish good things for our district.

If I am elected, I will be working for you, the people of District Five, to help grow and make our communities a better place in which to live. I will work will all local and state officials to accomplish this goal.

I look forward to meeting and talking with as many of you as possible. I want to take this opportunity to humbly ask for your prayers, your support and your vote for District Five Supervisor.

Thank you,

Gary F. Fairley

Paid Political Advertisement by Gary F. Fairley – Candidate