Public hearings set concerning plan to close public roads

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF ROAD ABANDONMENT

Pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 65-7-121, the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi will hold a public hearing on March 4, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the potential abandonment of the following road(s):

(a) Glory Road

(b) Dakota Lane

Interested parties may submit comment in person or in writing to “Greene County Board of Supervisors, ATTN: Roun S. McNeal, P.O. Box 460, Leakesville, MS 39451.”

