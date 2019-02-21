Chancery Court notices 2-21-19 edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IVORY EARL TALBERT, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2019-8-TH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of February, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of Ivory Earl Talbert, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 7th day of February, 2019.

CHUWATTA DARCES

Administratrix of the Estate of

Ivory Earl Talbert

DENNIS DEBAR, JR. #100293

DeBar Law Firm, LLC

Post Office Box 1090

Leakesville, Mississippi 39451

Telephone: 601.394.4400

Facsimile: 601.394.2256

debarlawfirm@tds.net

43-(184)-Feb.14-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIMMIE A. HENDERSON, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 2019-0015-TH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with the will annexed having been granted on the 8th day of February, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator with the will annexed of the Estate of Jimmie A. Henderson, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

This the 8th day of February, 2019.

Lee Alexander Henderson

PAUL D. WALLEY, Attorney

Post Office Box 183

New Augusta, MS 39462

(601) 964-7878

Fax: (601) 964-7879

State Bar No.: 6918

43-(171)-Feb.14-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY L. HENDERSON, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.:2019-0014-TH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with the will annexed having been granted on the 8th day of February, 2019, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administrator with the will annexed of the Estate of Mary L. Henderson, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the clerk of this court for probate and resignation according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice or they will forever be barred.

This the 8th day of February, 2019.

Lee Alexander Henderson

PAUL D. WALLEY, Attorney

Post Office Box 183

New Augusta, MS 39462

(601) 964-7878

Fax: (601) 964-7879

State Bar No.: 6918

43-(169)-Feb.14-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM HEATHCOCK, Deceased

CAUSE NO.: 2019-10-TH

MARCIA TAYLOR, Petitioner

As Natural Mother and Duly Appointed Guardian of Kylee Taylor, a Minor

RULE 81 SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: The known and unknown Heirs-at-Law under the provisions of Sections 91-1-27 and 29 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as Annotated and Amended, and wrongful death beneficiaries under the provisions of Section 11-7-13 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as Annotated and Amended, of WILLIAM HEATHCOCK, and any other person or party claiming any legal or equitable interest in and to the Estate of WILLIAM HEATHCOCK Deceased.

You have been made a Respondent to the Petition to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of William Heathcock, Deceased, filed in this Court by Marcia Taylor on January 24, 2019.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND COMMANDED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AT THE GREENE COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE IN LEAKESVILLE MISSISSIPPI, ON THE 22ND DAY OF APRIL 2019, AT 9:30 A.M. TO RESPOND TO SAID PETITION AND SHOW CAUSE WHY THE RELIEF SOUGHT AND PRAYED FOR IN THE PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRS-AT-LAW AND WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF WILLIAM HEATHCOCK, DECEASED SHOULD NOT BE GRANTED.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT this the 30th day of January, 2019.

Michelle Eubanks, Greene County Chancery Clerk

BY: Artensie Edwards, D.C.

Issued at the Request of:

Ann L. Griffin (MSB #104935)

BRYAN NELSON P.A.

109 Fairfield Drive (39402)

Post Office Drawer 18109

Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39404-8109

Telephone: (601)261-4100

Facsimile: (601)261-4106

Email: agriffin@bnlawfirm.com

43-(405)-Feb.14-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IVORY EARL TALBERT, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2019-8-TH

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IVORY EARL TALBERT, DECEASED

CAUSE NO: 2019-8-NH

RULE 81 SUMMONS

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF IVORY EARL TALBERT, WHOSE NAMES ARE KNOWN OR UNKNOWN.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

THE NOTICE WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said notice at 9:30 a.m., on the 22nd day of April, 2019, in the courtroom of the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

The petition on file with the Chancery Court of Greene County describes the nature of the action filed against you. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer, a copy thereof should be served upon the Dennis DeBar, Jr., Post Office Box 1090, Leakesville, Mississippi, 39451.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 7th day of February, A.D., 2019.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Greene County Chancery Clerk

Artensie Edwards

By: Deputy Clerk

43-(281)-Feb.14-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF EDWIN MCLEOD DOUGLAS

DAWN DOUGLAS FLOWERS,

PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-12-MM

SUMMONS TO: The unknown heirs at law of Edwin McLeod Douglas, deceased, whose names are unknown, who are adult residents, if they be living and are non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry, and whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown heirs-at-law, devisees, executors, administrators or legal representatives, all nonresidents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry, and whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same. You have been made defendants in the lawsuit filed in this Court. The Petition filed against you is a civil action seeking to determine the sole and only heirs-at-law and beneficiaries of Edwin McLeod Douglas. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed herein in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 24th day of May 2019, in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, at Leakesville, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded. You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of this Court this 12th day of February, 2019.

Hon. Michelle D. Eubanks

Greene County Chancery Clerk

By: Patti R. Zehner

Deputy Clerk

PUBLICATION DATES: 02/21/2019; 02/28/2019; and 03/07/2019

Prepared by: Brandon C. Jones, Esq. (MS Bar 101911)

Baria-Jones, PLLC

308 East Pearl Street, Suite 302

Jackson, MS 39201

Ph. (601) 948-6016;

Fx. (601) 948-0306

Email: bjones@barialaw.com

44-(346)-Feb.21-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EDWIN MCLEOD DOUGLAS

CAUSE NO. 2019-12-MM

DAWN DOUGLAS FLOWERS, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 12th day of February 2019 by the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, State of Mississippi to the undersigned as administrator of the Estate of Edwin McLeod Douglas, Deceased, in the above styled and numbered cause in said Court, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate of Edwin McLeod Douglas, Deceased to present same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days of the first publication of this notice. Failure to do so will forever bar any such claims.

Hon. Michelle D. Eubanks

Greene County Chancery Clerk

By: Patti R. Zehner

Deputy Clerk

PUBLICATION DATES: 02/21/2019; 02/28/2019 ; and 03/07/ 2019

Prepared by: Brandon C. Jones, Esq. (MS Bar 101911)

Baria-Jones, PLLC

308 East Pearl Street, Suite 302

Jackson, MS 39201

Ph. (601) 948-6016;

Fx. (601) 948-0306

Email: bjones@barialaw.com

44-(199)-Feb.21-3tc