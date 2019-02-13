Ladies Variety Club introduces DYW participants

Annual scholarship program set for March 2 in Leakesville

By SHELLEY MITCHELL

Special to the Herald

The Ladies Variety Club invites everyone to join the “Safari Adventure” Saturday, March 2, as Greene County’s next Distinguished Young Woman is selected.

The program, which is set to get underway at 7 p.m. in the Leakesville Junior High Gymnasium, will feature six Greene County High School juniors competing for the title of 2020 DYW and the thousands of dollars in scholarships that will be awarded.

Meet this year’s participants:

Olivia Pauline Eubanks

Olivia is the daughter of Stacy and Shelley Eubanks. For the talent portion of the program, she will be performing a musical characterization to “Popular” from the Broadway show “Wicked.”

Miss Eubanks has been involved in Student Council, FBLA, WILDPAT, Beta Club, and her youth group at Leakesville United Methodist Church. She is a member of the softball, volleyball, and cheer teams, serves her class as President, and has served as a Senate and Governor’s page. After high school, Olivia plans to attend the Mississippi University for Women to pursue a degree in nursing.

Madison LeeAnn Hultz

Madison is the daughter of Rusty and Tammy Hultz. For the talent portion of the program, she will be performing an acro-dance to “The Greatest”.

Miss Hultz has been involved in Student Council, Class Representative, Interact Club and Skills USA. She is a varsity cheerleader, member of the Heart of Gold competitive cheer team and serves as a competitive cheer coach for younger age groups. Madison plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in radiology.

Karli Rhyne Mills

Karli is the daughter of Lawrence and Veronica Mills. For the talent portion of the program she will perform a worship flag presentation to “You Raise Me Up”.

Miss Mills has been involved in FBLA, FFA, Book Club, Project Seven Bible Study, and HOSA. She has been a member of The Pride of Greene County Marching Band and is a member of the color guard. Karli plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in nursing and later become a pediatric nurse.

Gabrielle Rakel Taylor

Gabby is the daughter of Robert and Donna Taylor. For the talent portion of the program, she will be performing a dance presentation to “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Miss Taylor has been involved in Future Business Leaders of America, the “Sassy Cats” dance team, and Freedom Outreach Ministries Youth. She is a member of the Beta Club and National Society for High School Scholars.

After high school, Gabby plans to attend the University of South Alabama to pursue a degree in radiology technology.

Hannah Carol Brockway

Hannah is the daughter of Gary and Melissa Brockway. For the talent portion of the program, she will be giving a vocal presentation of “Anyway” by Martina McBride.

Miss Brockway has been involved in the Beta Club, WILDPAT, Math and English Honors Societies, and is a member of the varsity volleyball team. Hannah plans to attend Mississippi State University to pursue a degree in mathematics so that she can reach her career goal of becoming a college algebra professor.

Lakyn is the daughter of Mark and Monica Edwards. For the talent portion of the program she will perform a monologue.

Miss Edwards has been involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Health Occupational Students of America, WILDPAT, Beta Club, Yearbook staff, and the Youth Advisory Board. Lakyn plans to attend Mississippi State University to pursue a degree in pre-med as part of the requirements for reaching her career goal of becoming a dermatologist.

These young ladies as well as the other participants and their Little Sisters have been diligently preparing to take you on a “Safari Adventure” on March 2.

Beginning Feb. 18, pre-sale tickets can be purchased at one of the follow locations: Greene County Circuit Clerk’s Office, JCJC Greene County Center, or Dr. Stacy Cook’s office. Pre-sale tickets are $8. They will be $10 at the door.