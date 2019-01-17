CHANCERY COURT NOTICES published in Jan. 17, 2019 edition

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EUNICE DICKERSON HATHORN, DECEASED

MARY ELLEN MILLER, PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2019-06MM

RULE 81 SUMMONS

TO: The unknown heirs-at-law, whose names are unknown, of EUNICE DICKERSON HATHORN, deceased, who are adults, if they be living and are non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown heirs-at-law, devisees, executors, administrators, or legal representatives, all non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry , and whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court.

The Petition filed against you is a civil action seeking to determine the sole and only heirs-at-law of EUNICE DICKERSON HATHORN, Deceased, as the following: MARY ELLEN MILLER

Your are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 am on the 15th day of February, 2019 in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, located in Leakesville, Mississippi; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 8th day of January, 2019.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Artensie Edwards,

Deputy Clerk

PUBLICATION DATES:

Jan. 17, 24 and 31, 2019

39-(323)-Jan.17-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES F. BLUE, DECEASED

BETTY S. BLUE, EXECUTRIX

CAUSE NO. 2017-26-MLF

SUMMONS

(BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: KANDLE S. BLUE

You have been made a Respondent in the action filed in this Court by Betty S. Blue, Executrix of the Estate of James F. Blue, deceased, on her Petition to Approve First and Final Accounting, Distribute Estate Assets and Close Estate.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 15th day of February, 2019, in the Greene County Chancery Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 11th day of January, 2019.

CHANCERY COURT CLERK

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: ARTENSIE EDWARDS

DEPUTY CLERK

39-(238)-Jan.17-3tc