Board of Education invites bids for 16th Section timber

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS – STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON 16-2N-6W

Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451, up to and not later than 10: a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, for the purchase on a lump sum basis of all timber, standing or down, designated for cutting on Section 16, Township 2 North, Range 6 West, Greene County, Mississippi. The sale consists of a ±53 acre final harvest. Timber volumes are estimated to contain the following, more or less: 1,821 tons pine sawtimber, 97 tons pine poles, 609 tons pine chip-and-saw, 662 tons pine pulpwood, 44 tons hardwood sawtimber, 685 tons hardwood pulpwood. The above figures are not to be construed to be the exact volume. Each bidder is expected to make his own cruise and bid accordingly. The timber may be inspected at any time.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from the Area Office, Mississippi Forestry Commission, P.O. Box 452, Richton, MS 39476, telephone number (601) 528-4873. The Greene County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates: January 17, 24 & 31, 2019 and February 7, 2019

39-(230)-Jan.17-4tc

MISSISSIPPI FORESTRY COMMISSION

INVITATION FOR BIDS – STUMPAGE FOR SALE ON 22-3N-7W,

Greene County, Mississippi

Sealed bids will be received by the Greene County School District at P.O. Box 1329, Leakesville, MS 39451, up to and not later than 10:00 a.m. February 11, 2019, for the purchase on a per-ton basis for all timber, standing or down, designated for harvesting in Section 22, Township 3 North, Range 7 West, Greene County, Mississippi. Each bidder is expected to make their own cruise and bid accordingly.

The sale is a pay-as-cut final harvest on ±40-acre pine plantation. The stand consists of a hand-planted, 28-year old loblolly plantation, with an average merchantable height of 37 feet, and an average DBH of 8.1 inches. At present, the average basal area is 92-square feet per acre. Bids will be on a per-ton basis for the following products: pine pulpwood, pine chip-and-saw, pine sawtimber, pine poles, hardwood pulpwood and hardwood sawtimber. The timber may be inspected at any time. Bidders must submit sealed bids to the Greene County School Board.

Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the timber, the conditions of the sale and the submission of bids should be obtained from the Assistant Regional Forester, James Shumpert, telephone number (601) 528-4873. The Greene County School Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Publication Dates: January 17, 24 & 31, 2019 and February 7, 2019

39-(248)-Jan.17-4tc