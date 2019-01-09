Town of State Line taking bids on surplus equipment

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of State Line Board of Aldermen will accept sealed bids at the office of the State Line Town Hall, 229 Main Street, State Line, Mississippi 39362 until 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 25, 2019 for surplus equipment for the Town of State Line. Equipment in this bid will include two vehicles, two lawnmowers, one mower side arm, and two bush hogs. Surplus equipment can be viewed at the Town of State Line Lagoon beginning January 11-24, 2019 during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon daily (no viewing on weekends). A complete list of the items may be obtained by contacting the State Line Town Hall at (601) 848-7755.

All bids should be signed and in a sealed envelope with the bidder’s name, contact information, the bid number, and referencing lot number on the front of the envelope. Bids will be opened at 10:01 a.m. January 25, 2019, at the office of Town of State Line Town Hall, State Line, Mississippi 39362. The Town of State Line Board of Aldermen reserves the right to accept all or part of a bid of a bid from a vendor.

The Board Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Town of State Line

Terry J. Simpson, Sr., Mayor

