DEQ sets Jan. hearing for surface mining project in county

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m. on January 8, 2019 in the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, 515 Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201.

L. Wallace Construction, Inc., A1925, Permit No. P15-018, Greene County, Mississippi

The applicant seeks the release of 20 percent of the performance bond posted to cover the reclamation of 16.9 acres of surface mined land located in Section 3, Township 4N, Range 8W, Greene County, Mississippi

All comments must be received by the Office of Geology no later than December 29, 2018, in order to forward a copy of the comments to the operator and to incorporate the comments into the hearing records as required by law.

For further information, write the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Office of Geology, P. O. Box 2279, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, or call (601)961-5527.

34-(158)-Dec.13-3tc.