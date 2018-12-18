GCHS fans encouraged to take advantage of rare high school / NBA package deal in New Orleans

From Staff Reports

Greene County High School basketball fans have a unique opportunity later this month to see the Wildcats and Lady Cats play on the big stage and check out a NBA game on the same trip.

GCHS will travel to New Orleans on Dec. 31 to take on Madison’s St. Joseph Catholic School in the Big Easy’s Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. Local fans are encouraged to make the trip and take advantage of heavily-discounted tickets for both high school games and the Pelicans’ matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lady Wildcats will kick off the hoops action at noon, with the GCHS boys to follow immediately afterward. The Pelicans and Timberwolves will tip off at 7 p.m.

A variety of ticket options are available for the professional game, including courtside seats. All tickets in the GCHS package are being sold at big discounts. Each ticket is good for admission into the GCHS games as well as the NBA matchup.

Local fans wanting to make the trip can reserve tickets by calling Pelicans staffer Jesse Nantz directly at (504)593-4744.