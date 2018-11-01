It is football playoff time … Cats to host McComb in Round 1 this Fri. By Editor | November 1, 2018 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Turner, McLeod look to shine at PRCC October 5, 2018 | No Comments » Cats drop region opener to Hornets October 5, 2018 | No Comments » Its playoff time for the Wildcats… April 19, 2018 | 1 Comment » GCHS hoops teams look to postseason as regular season ends Friday with senior night celebration February 8, 2018 | No Comments » GCHS hoops teams finding stride at right time January 4, 2018 | No Comments »