In County Court…

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, on September 8, 2015, Derek Trace Cooley, Kaitlyn Ashley Cooley, Craig D. Freeman, and Kimberly W. Freeman executed a Deed of Trust to Mark T. Davis, Trustee, for the benefit of First South Farm Credit, ACA, which Deed of Trust is filed for record in Book 2015 at Page 4374 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi, and which was modified by Partial Release dated March 8, 2018, and filed for record in Book 2018 at Page 937, corrected by Corrected Partial Release dated June 22, 2018, and filed for record in Book 2018 at Page 2756, in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk (collectively, the “Deed of Trust”); and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the performance of the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust, and the entire indebtedness secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable pursuant to the terms of the Deed of Trust, and First South Farm Credit, ACA, the holder of the note and the Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned Trustee so to do, I will, on the 3rd day of August, 2018, offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours, being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at the main front door of the County Courthouse of Greene County, located at 400 Main Street, Leakesville, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder, for same day payment by wire transfer of good funds, the following described land and property lying and being situated in Greene County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Tract 1: The N 1/2 of the N 1/2 of Section 4, lying West of Bill Merritt Road, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

AND ALSO:

The SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

Tract 2: The NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Begin at Northeast corner of Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4) and run thence West 726 feet, to the Point of Beginning; thence run along a dirt public road on 27° West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 27° 210 feet; thence run East 27° 210 feet; thence run North 27° 210 feet back to the Point of Beginning, and containing 1 acre, more or less.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:

Beginning at the Northeast Corner of Northwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4) and run thence West 291 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run South 210 feet; thence West 210 feet; thence North 210 feet; thence East 210 feet, back to the Point of Beginning, and containing one (1) acre, more or less; and

Also a permanent, perpetual right-of-way or easement described as COMMENCE at Northeast Corner of said NW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and run West 721 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run in a Southeasterly direction in a curving direction approximately 260 feet to the West boundary line of the above described land; thence run North 30 feet; thence run Northwesterly following the same curve approximately 160 feet, to the black top road; thence run West 30 feet, back to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING PARCEL RELEASED PER PARTIAL RELEASE RECORDED IN BOOK 2018 AT PAGE 937, CORRECTED BY CORRECTED PARTIAL RELEASE RECORDED IN BOOK 2018 AT PAGE 2756:

A parcel of land located in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 4, Township 4 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod set at the locally accepted Northeast Corner of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 4; Thence S01°02’02″W 490.14′ to an iron rod set; thence N75°14’15″W 831.19′ to an iron rod set; thence N60°53’32″E 210.00′ to an iron rod set; thence N29°06’28″W 199.15′ to an iron rod set; thence N89°38’53″E 224.34′ to an iron rod found; thence S00°01’34″W 213.30′ to an iron rod found; thence N89°04’39″E 210.21′ to an iron pipe found; thence N00°09’30″E 209.98′ to an iron rod found; thence N89°52’10″E 291.00′ back to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel contains 5.34 acres of land. ALL CALLS PRESENTED HEREIN ARE REFERENCED TO GEODETIC NORTH AS PER GPS OBSERVATION. Containing 5.34 acres more or less.

Foreclosure will be made subject to any unpaid ad valorem taxes for 2017.

Tract 1 and Tract 2 described above will be offered for sale separately. Thereafter, Tract 1 and Tract 2 described above will be offered for sale together. The bid or combination of bids with the highest total will be accepted as the highest and best bid.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 9th day of July, 2018.

/S/ MARK T. DAVIS, TRUSTEE

Jones Walker

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 427

Jackson, Mississippi 39205-0427

(601) 949-4900

PUBLISH: July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2, 2018

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BRIANNA MAYER GREEN, PLAINTIFF VS. RICHARD ANTHONY REEVES, DEFENDANT

CAUSE NO. 2014-95NH

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

To: Richard Anthony Reeves: 140 Richard Reeves Road, Lucedale, MS 39452, Or Wherever He May Be Found

NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT

THE COMPLAIT WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS

You have been named a Defendant in the Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights of the Natural Father, regarding the matter of Brianna Mayer Green as Natural Mother and Next Friend of the Minor Child, R.B.M.R in a case styled Brianna Mayer Greene vs. Richard Anthony Reeves.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the said Complaint or Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m., on the 30th day of August 2018 in the Greene County Chancery Courtroom in Leakesville, Mississippi and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the things demanded in the Complaint or Summons.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court on this the 23rd day of July, 2018.

Honorable Michelle D. Eubanks

Chancery Clerk of Greene County

By: Artensie Edwards, D.C.