Jones County Junior College seeks bids for building project

SECTION 00000 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received for the project named below by the: Jones County Junior College until July 17, 2018 at 2:00 PM.

Location for Receipt of Bids (Hutcheson-Hubbard Administration Building):

Jones County Junior College

900 South Court Street

Ellisville, MS 39437

Plans and Specifications Entitled:

Jones County Junior College

16018 JCJC Greene County Workforce Training Center

Copies of bid documents are available at https://www.griffinarchplans.com/. Copies of bid documents will be placed in plan rooms in major cities within the area, locally, and elsewhere as bona fide requests are received.

Proposals shall be submitted in duplicate only upon the blank proposal forms provided with the specifications and must be accompanied by Proposal Security in the form of Certified Check or acceptable Bid Bond in the amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the Base Bid: such security to be forfeited as liquidated damages, not penalty, by any bidder who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal, execute contract and post Performance Bond in the form and amount within the time specified. The Bid Bond, if used, shall be payable to the Owner. “Not to Exceed” provisions are not allowed.

Bids on the Project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the Project and no bid withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the Project for a period of Sixty (60) days.

All bids submitted in excess of $50,000.00 by a Prime or Subcontractor to do any erection, building, construction, repair, maintenance, or related work must comply with the Mississippi Contractors Act of 1985, by securing a Certificate of Responsibility from the State Board of Contractors.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids on any or all projects and to waive informalities.

This project will be partially funded with Federal funds from the US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration and therefore is subject to the Federal laws and regulations associated with that program.

OWNER: Jones County Junior College

ARCHITECT: Griffin Architecture

455 Lynn Ray Road

Petal, MS 39465

DATES OF ADVERTISEMENT: May 31, 2018; June 7, 2018; June 14, 2018; June 21, 2018

6-(406)-May 24-4tc.