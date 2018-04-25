Leakesville changes ordinance language

ORDINANCE 87

An ordinance establishing charges and rates for the use and service of the waterworks and sewer system of the Town of Leakesville, Greene County, Mississippi, and regulating and providing for the use thereof. August 11, 1964

Amended as follows:

ARTICLE I

DEFINITIONS: Unless the context specifically indicates otherwise, the meaning of terms used in this ordinance shall be as follows:

Section 1: “Person” shall mean any individual, firm, company, association, society, corporation, or group.

Section 2: “Sewage” shall mean a combination of the water-carried wastes from residences, business buildings, institutions, and industrial establishments, together with such ground, surface, and stormwaters as may be present.

Section 3: “Sewage Works” shall mean all facilities for collecting, transporting, pumping, treating, and disposing of sewage.

Section 4: “Sewer” shall mean a pipe or conduit for carrying sewage.

Section 5: Shall” is mandatory; “May” is permissive.

Section 6: “Superintendent” shall mean the Superintendent of Utilities of the Town of Leakesville or his authorized deputy, agent, or representative.

Section 7: “Town” shall mean the Town of Leakesville, Mississippi, or, when appropriate to the context, its duly authorized representative.

The motion for adoption of the amendment to ordinance 87 was made by Alderman Jimmy Breland and seconded by Alderman Bill Burley and the foregoing amendment having been first reduced to writing and no request being made by the Mayor or any member of the Board of Aldermen that the amendment be read by the Town Clerk, before any vote was taken, it was submitted to the Board of Aldermen for the passage or rejection on roll call vote being as follows, to-wit: Those present and voting “Yea” and in favor of the adoption of the amendment as a whole: Alderman Breland, Alderman Bullard, Alderman Burley and Alderman Garretson

Those present and voting “Nay” or against any section of the ordinance or against the ordinance as a whole: None

WHEREFORE, it is ordered that foregoing amendment to ordinance 87 is hereby unanimously passed and adopted on this 17th day of April, 2018.

