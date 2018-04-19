Future Bulldog …

Greene County High School basketball standout Ranisha Gunn has parlayed an MVP senior season into a great opportunity to continue her education and continue playing the game of basketball. Gunn will head to Utica this summer to begin her career as a Hinds Community College student athlete after signing a national letter of intent to play basketball under scholarship for the Bulldogs last week. Gunn is shown here at a signing ceremony in the GCHS Library, surrounded by friends, family and teammates. Shown are (Front, L-R) Ranisha’s mother Ueveria Gunn-Blakely, Ranisha Gunn, and her grandparents Everia S. and Carl Jordan, (Back row) GCHS Principal Scott Bray, Lady Cats head basketball coach Dale Kimble and assistant coach Laurie Wyatt.