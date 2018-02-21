McLain to hold Public Hearing

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of McLain, Mississippi is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $450,000 for a Public Facilities Project. The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $24 million that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to benefit low-and-moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the area of public facilities and economic development. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing, which will be held at Town Hall, located at 106 S. Church Avenue in McLain, Mississippi, on March 12, 2018 at 10:30 a. m. The purpose of this initial hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the project application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact the Town Clerk at (601) 753-2205 at least 3 days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request. The Town of McLain does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its program or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting, written comments will be considered until the close of business on March 19, 2018. Written comments should be mailed to the Town of McLain to the c/o Town Clerk at P.O. Box 5, McLain, MS 39456.

