In Greene County Court

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

JAMES BALIUS PLAINTIFF

VERSUS

ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN AND TO A 33.33 ACRE PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTIONS 5 AND 8, T1N, R5W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI RESPONDENTS

CAUSE NO. 2018-15JB

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN AND TO A 33.33 ACRE PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTIONS 5 AND 8, T1N, R5W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Who is a non-resident citizen of the State of Mississippi and is not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry personally made by Petitioner and whose present place of residence, post office and street address are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry personally made by Petitioner to ascertain such.

You have been made a Respondent in the Petition filed in this Court.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said COMPLAINT OR PETITION, at 9:30 o’clock A.M., on the 5th day of June, 2018, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a Judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT, THIS the 13th day February, A.D., 2018.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

CHANCERY CLERK OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Patti Zehner, D.C.

(SEAL)

