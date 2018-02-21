In Greene County Court
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF
GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
JAMES BALIUS PLAINTIFF
VERSUS
ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN AND TO A 33.33 ACRE PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTIONS 5 AND 8, T1N, R5W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI RESPONDENTS
CAUSE NO. 2018-15JB
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN AND TO A 33.33 ACRE PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTIONS 5 AND 8, T1N, R5W, GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
Who is a non-resident citizen of the State of Mississippi and is not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry personally made by Petitioner and whose present place of residence, post office and street address are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry personally made by Petitioner to ascertain such.
You have been made a Respondent in the Petition filed in this Court.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said COMPLAINT OR PETITION, at 9:30 o’clock A.M., on the 5th day of June, 2018, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a Judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT, THIS the 13th day February, A.D., 2018.
MICHELLE D. EUBANKS
CHANCERY CLERK OF
GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Patti Zehner, D.C.
(SEAL)
