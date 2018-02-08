State Line apartment complex files for housing tax credits

NOTICE OF TAX CREDIT

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that State Line Housing Associates, L.P., will be applying to the Mississippi Home Corporation for housing tax credits in its 2018 Application Cycle for the following development:

Parkwood Apartments

323 St. Peters Road

State Line, Greene County,

Mississippi

This is an acquisition/rehabilitation development and the housing tax credits will be used to update and modernize the existing apartment complex.

Written comments or questions should be mailed to State Line Housing Associates, L.P., c/o Jason Maddox at 111 N. Main Street, Clarkton, MO 63837 or by email at jason@macocompanies.com. You may also contact by phone at (573)448-3000.

