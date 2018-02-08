Soccer Wildcats drop opening round playoff match to defending State Champions

From Staff Reports

The GCHS mens’ soccer season ended on Tuesday with a 1-3 loss to the defending 4A State Champions from Florence in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.

While the loss was disappointing for Coach Paul Martin and his team, it can’t take away from one of the best season’s in program history. The Wildcats capped off a region championship season on Thursday with a 3-1 victory at Poplarville. The win on the Pearl River Community College campus pushed the Cats’ region record to 7-1 and eliminated the Hornets from the playoff picture. The only loss for GCHS in region play this year was in overtime at Vancleave, who finished second in the region.

Individual results from Tuesday’s match were not available at press time.