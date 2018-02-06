Crime Stoppers offers reward for info about escaped inmate

LUCEDALE (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for any information about an escaped state inmate.

The department said in a news release Monday that 37-year-old Eugene Robinson fled from the George County Regional Correctional Facility in Lucedale after tying up an officer and stealing the officer’s 2000 GMC Sonoma truck.

The news release says Robinson is serving a total of 30 years for armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County. He has been in prison since 2003.