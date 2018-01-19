Local residents training to help neighbors as first responders

By ANNETTE HARVISON

Herald Correspondent

An emergency can happen anywhere at any time, so having fast access to medical attention is imperative in many emergency situations.

Living in rural areas has an impact on the response time of medical professionals, and communities depend greatly on volunteer Emergency Medical Responders to offer care until more help arrives. Often times, the quick action of volunteer first responders means the difference between life and death for those they are helping.

To ensure the county has adequate emergency response capabilities, Greene County Emergency Management Service Director Trent Robertson has teamed up with Jones County Junior College to offer an Emergency Medical Responders training class.

Robertson is the primary instructor for the 100-hour intensive study course that prepares these students to be Emergency Medical Responders. The class meets two nights a week at the Greene County vocational complex. The course consists of classroom time and practical hands-on training.

“The students are trained to nearly an EMT skill level,” said Robertson.

A 15-year veteran EMT on the National Registry of EMTs, Robertson strives to produce well-trained and well-prepared Emergency Medical Responders.

An EMR can provide basic life-saving measures until advance life-support arrives. In this course, the volunteers learn the emergency skills necessary to treat conditions ranging from bone fractures to emergency childbirth. EMRs are trained to aid burn victims, respond to auto accidents, recognize and assist heart attack victims, and assist in other situations. Even though it is impossible to train for all possible types of emergencies, the class is designed to prepare students to handle as many situations as possible.

Being on the scene of an emergency requires more than simply knowing basic first aid and CPR. This class prepares these individuals to step out with confidence knowing they have the skills to make a difference and help save lives. Robertson said students practice their skills in simulated emergency situations and must learn to control their emotions in an emergency. Maintaining control and order is a necessary function of emergency medical response. Students learn how to help a patient remain as calm as possible in given situations so that the best possible care can be provided.

Once the classroom and training time are complete, students must pass a certification exam based on the national standards and curriculum. Successful completion of these requirements will earn students the title of Certified Emergency Medical Responder. Training does not stop there, however, as EMRs must take a refresher course and eight hours of continuing education every two years. Although working in the field does help maintain skills, Robertson explained, “it is a perishable skill.” The continuance of training ensures EMRs are up-to-date on their skills.

Opportunities for EMRs vary depending on the goal of the person. Many EMRs seek employment in the paramedic field. Robertson explained, “some ambulance services will hire an EMR. Not all will. It depends on the ambulance service company and ambulance set-up.”

The class is currently offered on an ‘as-needed’ basis. For those interested in the Emergency Medical Responder class can contact Trent Robertson through Greene County Emergency Management Office, or Clint James with JCJC Greene County Campus.

“This class is a stepping stone to the future for those wanting to go into the medical field,” said James, Director of the JCJC Greene County Center. It’s a great course for fire departments, schools, or anyone in public service.

“We are proud to have a facility to serve the needs of the county in this area.”