UPDATED – Chickasawhay River crest upgraded to highest level since 1990

From Staff Reports

Forecasters have scaled back their predictions for flooding along the Chickasawhay River, but with the potential for more rain, that forecast could change yet again.

Rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy couldpush the Chickasawhay River to levels not seen in nearly three decades causing major concerns for local officials and residents with property along the river.

Forecasters predicted the river would crest at 31 feet around 7 a.m. Saturday morning (June 24) earlier this week, but changed that prediction on Friday. They now believe the level at Leakesville will top out at 29.5 feet Wednesday. The gauge at Leakesville was at 28.04 feet at 3 p.m. Friday and is expected to climb to 29 feet by Saturday and remain their for several days before taking another slight jump on Tuesday.

Greene County Emergency Management Director Trent Robertson said any additional rainfall to the north could change that forecast.

“We still have the possibility of a few more inches of rain tonight and Saturday,” Robertson said.

Either way, Robertson says flood waters will clearly cause problems for residents living along the river and potentially threaten public facilities like Leakesville Elementary School.

Robertson said the forecast for the Leaf at McLain is not as threatening and has remained consistent over the past 48 hours. Forecasters predict the Leaf at McLain will crest at 27 feet on Sunday. That will cause flooding of some residences and closure of some roads around McLain, but not as severe as the flooding from last year, when the river reached 29.87 ft on March 15.

