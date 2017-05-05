Maxie to compete in state track meet this weekend

Off to the races …

Greene County High School junior Mystica Maxie will travel to Pearl High School this Saturday to represent her school and compete in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s 2017 State Track Championships. Maxie, who will compete in the 1600-meter race, competed at the state meet last year as well. Maxie punched her ticket to the state meet with a fourth place finish in the South State Championships held recently at McComb. She won the 1600-meter race at regionals earlier this spring on the same Pearl track she will be racing on this week. Maxie is shown (Top) getting in some track time Monday afternoon and (Inset) talking with Coach Janna Sullivan. Photos by Russell Turner