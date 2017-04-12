Reward offered for leads in heists

By RUSSELL TURNER

Herald Editor

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said Tuesday he needs the community’s help in finding those responsible for two recent heists in Neely and bringing them to justice.

McLeod said the burglaries occurred at separate properties along Old Hwy. 24 in Neely over the past few weeks, but he believes the two incidents are connected. He added that reward money is being offered for anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and that the names of those providing the information will be kept confidential.

Authorities say the latest of the two burglaries, which occurred last Friday, was the most brazen. In that instance, thieves broke into a large workshop, across the street from a residence, and essentially cleaned out the place using a trailer stolen from the same property to haul off the loot. McLeod said the items stolen included several large tools such as a welding machine, drill presses, a log splitter and much more. All of the items appear to have been taken away from the property on the victims’ heavy-duty car hauler (trailer) that was parked on the property.

In an incident roughly two weeks prior, thieves broke into a furnished, but unoccupied dwelling in the same vicinity of the Neely Community. In that case, the home was ransacked, and thieves made away with tools and other items, and also removed a large safe that contained cash and other valuables.

“I believe the people responsible for these crimes will continue to target our community until apprehended,” Sheriff McLeod said. “We need help in these matters and feel like someone in the community has information that can help bring the people responsible for these crimes to justice.”

“I am asking anyone that may have seen something suspicious, or who may have direct knowledge of the incidents, to contact CrimeStoppers. There is a reward being offered for the information and the names of those providing the assistance will be kept private.”

Tips in these cases and other crimes can be made anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers hotline at (877)787-5859, or texting the info along with “CSTIP” to 274637. Reports can also be made directly to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (601)394-2341.