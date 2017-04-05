UPDATED – Prison on lockdown, inmates refusing food

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI PRISON IS LATEST STOP FOR OPERATION ZERO TOLERANCE

From Staff Reports

South Mississippi Correctional Institution was the source of a lot of big news on Thursday.

Nearly a dozen inmates at SMCI refused meals for the fourth consecutive day in what family members are calling a hunger strike in protest over inmate treatment and general conditions at the prison.

A former prison guard pled guilty to illegal misgivings while she was employed at the facility and was sentenced to prison herself.

The facility remained on lockdown. And, prison officials removed a long list of prohibited contraband during a morning shakedown as part of Operation Zero Tolerance, making SMCI the eighth prison to be searched in the ongoing contraband crackdown by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

MDOC officials announced the raid at SMCI late Thursday. In a press release, MDOC reported finding numerous types of contraband at the Leakesville prison, including 47 shanks, 33 cell phones, 27 cell phone chargers, cell phone accessories, homemade alcohol, extension cords, green dot numbers, tattoo guns, tobacco, spice, and assorted jewelry. The latest shakedown was in SMCI’s Area II, a largely open bay, dormitory style area, with 1,836 offenders, including 11 maximum security inmates who say they are on a hunger strike.

Some items were disposed of while others were turned over to investigators with the Corrections Investigation Division.

“The current lockdown at this facility has allowed us to isolate the movement of contraband, thus enabling us to better find it,” Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said. “With today’s seizures, we are opening new investigations.”

The amount of contraband indicates inmates are being aided in conducting illegal activity or getting contraband, Hall said.

“Regardless of the source, whether it is staff, visitor or vendor, I have zero tolerance for anyone who is putting staff and inmates at risk. If we learn you are illegally helping inmates, we will refer you for prosecution. Just today, my office was notified that a former corrections officer pleaded guilty to extortion stemming from a 2013 case.”

Jimmie Ree Leverette, 67, of State Line, was sentenced today in Greene County to one year and one day, and must serve four years of post-release supervision. She had been working for MDOC slightly more than six years when she was arrested and charged.

The Greene County Herald and other media outlets reported earlier this week about the 11 inmates refusing food at SMCI after family members began a campaign to raise awareness over their concerns of treatment of inmates at the facility. In an email distributed Monday, Wendy Houston said her husband, Derrick, and other inmates in SMCI’s maximum security unit are protesting.

MDOC spokesperson Grace Fisher said inmates began refusing food Monday after being encouraged by an inmate caught with contraband. Fisher says the prison system doesn’t describe such a protest as a hunger strike until inmates have refused meals for 21 days.

The prison has been locked down for weeks, with inmate movements restricted. Fisher says Houston’s claim that prisoners are being denied exercise time is untrue.