Home destroyed by fire during storm

From Staff Reports

Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Leakesville early Monday.

While not confirmed, officials believe the fire that claimed a home on Davis Street, was started by a bolt of lightning as severe thunderstorms moved across the area before daylight Monday morning. All occupants of the home were able to get out of the home without injury, according to Greene County EMA Director Trent Robertson.

There are numerous reports of large trees down across the county with multiple power outages. However, Robertson said the fire was the most significant loss to property as the storm front moved through the state.

County officials took note of the threat of severe weather and postponed the opening of government offices temporarily Monday. Some visitors to the county, who had taken up temporary residence at the Rural Events Center on High School Road as part of the Two Rivers Bluegrass Festival, reportedly took shelter at the high school due to the threat of strong straight line winds and the potential for tornadoes.

As of 8:30, there were no reports of injuries due to the storms.