County municipal elections set

McLain ballot will be county’s largest, while Leakesville officials all unopposed

From Staff Reports

Two of the mayors serving Greene County’s three municipalities are facing challenges for re-election this year.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the May 2 municipal primaries was Friday. Leakesville Mayor George Perkins was the only Greene County mayor not to draw an opponent. Incumbent State Line Mayor Terry J. Simpson Sr. will face off with first-term alderman David M. ‘Mike’ Chatham, while McLain Mayor Clyde Sylvester faces challenges from residents Steve McCluskey and Thomas l. ‘Tommy’ Roberts.

All five Leakesville aldermen are seeking re-election and none of them drew challengers. Therefore, Perkins and aldermen Bill Burley, Karen Smith, Joe Bullard, Carolyn Garretson and Jimmy Breland will be back for another 4-year term in their respective offices.

State Line has exactly five residents running for the five seats on its board. Incumbents George L. Miller Jr., Don R. Hinton and Willie L. Miller each qualified to seek re-election along with Michial W. West and John T. Young.

McLain had the largest turnout for candidates. Along with the three running for mayor, incumbents Francis M. Byrd, David L. Hartfield, Len J. Moody and Guy Shiflett are seeking re-election to their posts as aldermen. Residents Janice ‘Jan’ Guest, Kenneth Cumbie, Howard G. Garrett Sr., Jimmie G. McLain and Todd E. Williams have also tossed their hats into the aldermen’s race.

Municipal elections are set for June 6 with the deadline to register to vote being May 6.