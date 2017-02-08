Lady Cats claim second straight regular season championship in basketball

By RUSSELL TURNER

Herald Editor

On Jan. 13, the Greene County Lady Wildcats were in a tailspin. A promising start to the season had suddenly turned cold after three straight losses, including two in region play.

The Lady Cats had gone from the top dog in the region race before Christmas to the middle of the pack in what seemed like a blink of the eye. Losing to Sumrall after carrying a 10-point lead into the final quarter was a kick in the gut and had Coach Dale Kimble’s team at a crossroad.

Luckily, the Lady Cats’ seasoned coach knew it wasn’t time to panic. Instead, he apparently knew exactly which buttons to push to get his team back on trek. The result was seven straight wins, including six in region play. The biggest of those came on Tuesday, when GCHS defeated Poplarville 66-55 on the road to give the Lady Cats’ program its second consecutive Region 7-4A regular season championship.

“We posted some big wins down the stretch,” Kimble said. “We’ve still got work to do, but I am very proud of the way this team responded to adversity.”

The Poplarville win was one of the most complete for GCHS of the season. A total of seven Lady Cats got into the scoring column in the stat book, including four that scored in double figures. Senior Mya Hardy had one of her better games, putting up 13 points and pulling down ten points in a double-double performance. Two other Lady Cats matched Hardy’s 13 points. They were juniors Ranisha Gunn and Beyounce Higgins. Higgins also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Gunn added three assist and two steals. Sophomore McKay Lee Bray also had one of her better games of the year, putting in nine points for the winning effort.

The win pushed the Lady Cats to 19-7 overall and 8-2 in region play. They will go for their 20th win of the year when they travel to Lucedale on Friday for their final regular season game against rival George County. They get back to serious business next week when the region tournament gets underway. A good showing there and GCHS should get some more playing time on their home court when the opening rounds of the state playoffs get underway.