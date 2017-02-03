GCHS students lend a hand in Pine Belt tornado recovery efforts



Reaching out to help…

“It made me happy to see the people smile when I found their sentimental items like photos and military medals in the debris,” – Darby Ledet From Staff Reports

A group of nearly three dozen Greene County High School students and adults stepped up big this past weekend when they traveled to Petal to help with cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that struck the area on Jan. 21.

The GCHS Wildpat group sponsored the trip, which included 35 students and adults. The group walked along Petal’s Griffith and Hyland drives on Saturday, helping clean yards and offering other help where needed. Students combed the neighborhood picking up limbs, debris and personal items that remained scattered a full week after the violent storm tore through the Pine Belt.

“Our group helped six homeowners clear their yards of shingles, insulation, boards and shredded trash,” sponsor Katie Moore said. “While traveling house to house, they loaded cut up trees into pickup trucks, moved furniture, cleared broken fencing and shared a cheerful spirit with all they met.”

The group worked for over five hours doing good for residents of Petal.

“We are making a difference,” Ja’Coby Robinson said.

Beta member Kenneth Moore agreed, saying “We did a good thing today.”

Moore said that while her students did earn community service hours for their efforts, she believed each received a blessing during the project that will make a lasting impact on their lives for years to come.

“It was an honor to organize and provide a way for our students to give back,” she said.

Beta members are required to earn service hours in order to attend State Convention.

Bill Stanford, an 85-year-old resident of Griffith Drive, told Moore he cherished the time with the GCHS students.

“He told of his disaster experience and how his life was spared,” Moore said. “He was grateful for the young people raking his yard and moving debris to the roadside.”

“He has often been the worker during disasters, but this time he was a recipient.”

Beta member Macy Tanner said helping those impacted by the storm brought joy to her heart and she was glad to be part of the rebuilding effort.

Beta member Darby Ledet said it made him happy to see the people smile when he found a sentimental item like a photo or a military medal in the debris.

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had doing work,” Da’rell Johnson added. “Not because the work was actually fun, but because I enjoyed seeing the looks of gratitude people would give us after we helped them.”



