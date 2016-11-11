UPDATED – Leakesville aldermen approve annexation ordinance

Town officials vote to pursue expansion of incorporated limits

By RUSSELL TURNER

Herald Editor

Leakesville officials are moving forward with a plan to vastly expand the incorporated limits of the county seat through the process of annexation.

Members of the Leakesville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously last Thursday in favor of Ordinance No. 145 which outlines the area town officials wish to incorporate and the improvements and services that will be part of that annexation process.

A packed house, made up mostly of county residents residing within the proposed area, was on hand to ask questions about the town officials’ proposal and state their objections to the planned expansion of the town limits. The primary objections centered around the concerns over increased taxes for effected property owners, fears that town officials would dictate what landowners could do with their property if annexed and the common refrain of “if I wanted to live inside the Town of Leakesville I would have moved there.”

After emerging from a short executive session with attorneys and advisors handling the proposed annexation, aldermen and Mayor George Perkins opened up the meeting for questions and comments from those in attendance. Out of the gate, one of the first questions asked was ‘why annexation and why now?’.

Mayor Perkins answered by saying that town officials had been considering annexation for decades, but that a recent request from the Greene County Board of Supervisors in relation to the contentious issue of a proposed new county jail was the catalyst that brought the issue back to the forefront. In September, county supervisors passed a resolution requesting town officials to begin the annexation procedures to take in an area running alongside Miss. 63 out to the county-owned property on Industrial Park Road to include “all or a sufficient portion of the Greene County Industrial Park for the purpose of allowing the County to construct a new county jail.”

“The town’s been considering this for 30 years and have already attempted this several times, but walked away for whatever reasons,” Perkins said Thursday. “We are responding now to the actions by the board of supervisors who have requested us to do this. Since we already had plans that we’ve been considering for a long time, we decided to move forward.”

Town officials based the new annexation proposal off data from a previous study for an annexation effort that died in May 2011 when officials at that time pulled the plug within a month of that proposal going before a chancery court judge. During Thursday’s meetings, residents in the impacted area wanted to know what new information was being considered.

“There are a lot of irregularities in the map in terms who is included and excluded,” said Rodney Courtney, a Pine Level resident and founding member of Citizens for the Betterment of Greene County, a citizens group that opposed the previous annexation effort and has organized meetings in recent weeks to discuss the current one. “Just let us know what the benefits are to annexation. We already know what the downside is, especially when you look through there and the vast majority (of the land) is woodlands and pastures and stuff covered in there for no good reason that we can see as far as progress or business growth goes.”

Chad Mask, an attorney with Carroll, Warren and Parker PLLC, who the town has contracted for assistance in the effort, countered by saying planning for the annexation effort has been ongoing for years. Mask said town officials have expanded Leakesville’s water and sewer system during that time with plans of expanding the incorporated boundaries in mind. He said while much of the focus on the annexation is centered on taxation, there are benefits to consider as well.

Mask said that information obtained from the state fire rating board indicated that residents in most of the proposed area have fire safety ratings for insurance purposes of “8 or 10” and that those individuals would see an immediate savings in home insurance rates as they would be eligible for the same “7-rating” that current town residents have. Several residents said they were already getting the same rating as town residents and that would not have a positive impact for them. Mask responded by saying the fire rating bureau data was accurate and that many residents would benefit.

He added that other benefits would include police patrols and lower water rates for those residents in the proposed area that are receiving their water from the town’s system. Currently, non-resident customers of the Town of Leakesville’s water system pay approximately 80 percent more for water than town residents (based on the minimum 3,000 gallon charge).

Greene County Tax Assessor/Collector Mark Holder provided the Herald with basic explanation of what new town residents could expect in new taxes. Holder said a newly-annexed property owner with a single family home with a value of $100,000 and regular homestead exemption would see an increases in ad valorem taxes of $275 per year for that home, based on the current town millage of 27.5 mills. A landowner with 40 acres inside the newly annexed area would see an increase of $43.56 per year for that property. Holder based that projection on Class A property, which is the highest rating for property valuation. He said every landowner’s situation would be different based on the type and rating of their land.

Pine Level resident Colbia Lynn Davis said she was concerned about the impact annexation would have on her family’s cattle operation. Davis said she grazed cattle on 2-3 pastures in the proposed annexation zone and was concerned how becoming a town resident would impact that operation.

Davy Busby, owner of Street Racin Haven racetrack just across the Chickasawhay River on Miss. 63 asked similar questions about the impact on his business. Phillip Smith, who owns S&S Salvage, a scrap metal operation at the edge of the proposed area, spoke up as well.

Mask answered by saying town officials had considered those concerns in preparing their ordinance. He said the ordinance specifically states residents taken in through the annexation can continue to use their property for the same purposes as they are currently, including for agriculture, hunting and recreational use.

“Nothing will change for you,” Alderman Joe Bullard told Smith. “You will be grandfathered in. Whatever you are doing now you can continue (to do), until you decided to change it.”

“You will have to be the one to ask for a (zoning) variance for it to be changed.”

Courtney asked whether that provision would carry over to his children or other future owners of the property. Masked answered by saying the provision did not have a ‘sunset’ clause or expiration.

Steve Prentiss, who grew up a Leakesville resident and currently lives just outside the incorporated limits and within the proposed expansion area, asked what the “sole purpose of the annexation” was other than to bring revenue into the city.

“It’s not fair the way the map is drawn and how some people were excluded where others were not,” Prentiss said. “I am good with growth. If you can look in the mirror and say you did this the right way, then I will be good with it.”

He questioned, however, why town officials did not consider other means of raising revenue such as a specific sales tax increases. He also suggested the town should address the problem of multiple zip codes in the area, an issue he said had prevented him from opening a franchise in the past.

Mayor Perkins countered that town officials understood that a single zip code for the area would make it easier to recruit businesses and that he and the aldermen were in support of that idea. He added that the town had also tried to get a local sales tax option, but had failed to get the legislative approval required to do so.

Prentiss’ neighbor James Radcliff asked if the town had figures for how much it will cost to provide the promised services, such as police protection, to the expanded area.

“Patrols will go on just like they are now,” Perkins said, indicating new residents would enjoy the same level of police protection current residents are receiving. “If we have to add two more officers, whatever it takes, if we are promising you police and fire protection, we have to provide that.”

“I hope sometime in the near future we can expand to a full time fire department, at least a full time chief, to support the volunteer department that has been doing a great job.”

Perkins added that the annexation effort was not a matter of town officials just wanting the money of their neighbors outside the town limits. He said during his tenure only one new home had been built in town, but that numerous residents had turned age 65, which changed their tax situation and had a negative impact on town tax coffers. He said town officials had been grappling with the changing dynamics of the town and had looked at many options.

“This isn’t just to be digging into your pockets,” Perkins said. “We need to grow our base and we can’t do that now. We are boxed in.”

“If this is successful, some of you will be sitting at this table in the same situation we (town officials) are, facing the same types of challenges.”

“We have a responsibility if we are going to try to save the town.”

Courtney said he believed everyone in the room understands the Town of Leakesville is in “bad shape” and realizes that town officials have to do something to address that.

“We want you to understand, that by doing this in this manner, you are imposing your will on those outside the town,” Courtney added. “You five people and the mayor have to make a decision on whether you are going to try to grow this town in the right way and look at if you do have to annex, doing it in the right way, in the right areas that will actually do some good or whether you are going to impose your will on all the people who are here, all of those who couldn’t get here, all the people you will look at every day that have been your friends and neighbors for a long time.”

“There are other ways and we’ve offered to help and still stand ready to do that. We haven’t looked at the new map, haven’t seen it or had access to it until right now. If you vote to proceed with this annexation without listening to your constituents’ comments and their desires, then you are not the board you need to be.”

Town officials went on to approve the resolution unanimously. The next step is for town officials to file a petition in Greene County Chancery Court. The assigned judge, which will likely be from outside the area, will consider the petition and order a public hearing on the issue before setting the issue to trial. It will likely be well into the new year before that process begins.

A high resolution copy of the proposed area map and a complete copy of the ordinance is available on the Herald’s website at www.greenecountyheraldonline.com.

updated-annexation-ordinance

leakesville-proposed-annexation-map