Classifieds
Rent/Lease
GRAND AVE APARTMENTS
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
For Rent in Leakesville
ONE BED ROOM COTTAGE – with
full bath and kitchen. Located inside
city limits. Furnished. Background
check and credit check required.
Call (601)394-9555
11-July 7-tfn.
——————————————-
3 BR/2 BA HOUSE – for rent in
Leakesville. Call (228)990-2161.
20-September 8-tfn.
——————————————-
APARTMENT FOR RENT – in
Leakesville. Call (228)990-2161.
18-August 25-tfn.
——————————————-
2 BR/2 BA MOBILE HOME – in the
Jonathon community. Call (601)394-
2744.
21-September 15-3tp.
——————————————-
Services Offered
ATV & MOTORCYCLE REPAIR
Call (601)394-4043 or (601)818-
1544 for more information.
17-August 18-8tb.
——————————————-
BABY SITTING SERVICES
OFFERED – offering baby sitting
at my home. References available.
Call (601)791-6324 or (601)394-2588.
21-September 15-4tp.
——————————————-
HOUSE LEVELING / FOUNDATION
REPAIR – Dragging doors
and loose floors. Any rotten wood
under house. WE CAN FIX IT.
Free Estimates. Fully insured. Call
J.L. Carpentry at (601)543-3447.
21-September 15-8tc.
——————————————-
WEST DOZER SERVICE – land
clearing, food plots, dirt work,
driveways, and more. Call
(228)860-9378.
17-August 25-24tp.
——————————————-
CARE GIVER – I would love to
care for your loved one.
Experienced and loving person.
Call (601)394-3083.
21-September 15-4tp.
——————————————
Mobile Homes
GOOD – BAD – UGLY
CREDIT? It doesn’t matter. Get
into a home TODAY! Call
(601)296-7960 (day) or
(601)307-2114 (night).
BUY YOUR NEW OR USED
HOME – from the same one that
cares about you and your needs.
I will get you the BEST DEAL
possible. Call (601)307-2114.
WHOLESALE HOME CENTER
Lowest Prices. Lowest payments
guaranteed. Will beat
any deal by $1000. Call
(601)296-7960.
12-July 14-3tc.
——————————————-
2017 FIVE BEDROOM – 5
BR/3 BA, central A/C, skirting,
delivery, set-up and tie down.
Only $69,900. (601)447-4538
or (601)261-6005.
2005 16X80 – 3 BR/2 BA, central
A/C, delivery, set-up and
tie down included. Only
$22,990. (601)447-4538 or
(601)261-6005.
HUNTING CAMP – 14×70 2
BR/2 BA, good condition.
$12,900. Call (601)310-9262
or (601)261-6005.
MOBILE HOMES FOR SALE
– New, Used, Repos,
Land/Home Packages. Call
Repo Man at (601)310-9262.
20-September 8-4tc.
——————————————-
For Sale
200 AMP SERVICE POLES –
for house trailers. Delivery
available. Call (601)947-3095 or
(601)508-5821.
37-January 7-26tp.
——————————————-
RYE GRASS HAY – Round bales. Call
(601)394-7750 or (601)394-5390.
13-July 21-15tp.
——————————————-
MUSCADINES – $5 per gallon. Call the
Greene County Vo-Tech at (601)394-
2973 for additional information.
19-September 1-tfn.
——————————————-
Hay – $30 per roll. Call (601)394-
9529 or (601)394-7662.
22-September 22-12tp
——————————————-
Real Estate
1 ACRE LAND containing 2 buildings
on Martin Luther King Blvd, south of
State Line – Knobtown. $50,000 Call
(601)5982041 or (601)4349264.
20-September 8-4tp.
——————————————-
RIVERFRONT HOME ON LEAF
RIVER – 15 min. from Benndale. 3
Lots, 2 BR/1 BA, central heat and
A/C, wrap around porches, completely
updated. Selling furnished.
Boat dock. Sits high on bluff, no flood
insurance required. Great rental
potential. Asking $139,000.
Text (228)627-4148 for pictures or
callback.
20-September 8-4tp.
——————————————-
LAND FOR SALE-420 acres mostly
pines (25-30 year timber) with hardwood
off highway 63 in south George
County near Salem Campground
Road. Good Hunting. Call 601-508-
6136 or email
landonlisag@gmail.com.
21-September 15-3tp.
——————————————-