Classifieds

Rent/Lease

GRAND AVE APARTMENTS

ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS

For Rent in Leakesville

ONE BED ROOM COTTAGE – with

full bath and kitchen. Located inside

city limits. Furnished. Background

check and credit check required.

Call (601)394-9555

11-July 7-tfn.

——————————————-

3 BR/2 BA HOUSE – for rent in

Leakesville. Call (228)990-2161.

20-September 8-tfn.

——————————————-

APARTMENT FOR RENT – in

Leakesville. Call (228)990-2161.

18-August 25-tfn.

——————————————-

2 BR/2 BA MOBILE HOME – in the

Jonathon community. Call (601)394-

2744.

21-September 15-3tp.

——————————————-

Services Offered

ATV & MOTORCYCLE REPAIR

Call (601)394-4043 or (601)818-

1544 for more information.

17-August 18-8tb.

——————————————-

BABY SITTING SERVICES

OFFERED – offering baby sitting

at my home. References available.

Call (601)791-6324 or (601)394-2588.

21-September 15-4tp.

——————————————-

HOUSE LEVELING / FOUNDATION

REPAIR – Dragging doors

and loose floors. Any rotten wood

under house. WE CAN FIX IT.

Free Estimates. Fully insured. Call

J.L. Carpentry at (601)543-3447.

21-September 15-8tc.

——————————————-

WEST DOZER SERVICE – land

clearing, food plots, dirt work,

driveways, and more. Call

(228)860-9378.

17-August 25-24tp.

——————————————-

CARE GIVER – I would love to

care for your loved one.

Experienced and loving person.

Call (601)394-3083.

21-September 15-4tp.

——————————————

Mobile Homes

GOOD – BAD – UGLY

CREDIT? It doesn’t matter. Get

into a home TODAY! Call

(601)296-7960 (day) or

(601)307-2114 (night).

BUY YOUR NEW OR USED

HOME – from the same one that

cares about you and your needs.

I will get you the BEST DEAL

possible. Call (601)307-2114.

WHOLESALE HOME CENTER

Lowest Prices. Lowest payments

guaranteed. Will beat

any deal by $1000. Call

(601)296-7960.

12-July 14-3tc.

——————————————-

2017 FIVE BEDROOM – 5

BR/3 BA, central A/C, skirting,

delivery, set-up and tie down.

Only $69,900. (601)447-4538

or (601)261-6005.

2005 16X80 – 3 BR/2 BA, central

A/C, delivery, set-up and

tie down included. Only

$22,990. (601)447-4538 or

(601)261-6005.

HUNTING CAMP – 14×70 2

BR/2 BA, good condition.

$12,900. Call (601)310-9262

or (601)261-6005.

MOBILE HOMES FOR SALE

– New, Used, Repos,

Land/Home Packages. Call

Repo Man at (601)310-9262.

20-September 8-4tc.

——————————————-

For Sale

200 AMP SERVICE POLES –

for house trailers. Delivery

available. Call (601)947-3095 or

(601)508-5821.

37-January 7-26tp.

——————————————-

RYE GRASS HAY – Round bales. Call

(601)394-7750 or (601)394-5390.

13-July 21-15tp.

——————————————-

MUSCADINES – $5 per gallon. Call the

Greene County Vo-Tech at (601)394-

2973 for additional information.

19-September 1-tfn.

——————————————-

Hay – $30 per roll. Call (601)394-

9529 or (601)394-7662.

22-September 22-12tp

——————————————-

Real Estate

1 ACRE LAND containing 2 buildings

on Martin Luther King Blvd, south of

State Line – Knobtown. $50,000 Call

(601)5982041 or (601)4349264.

20-September 8-4tp.

——————————————-

RIVERFRONT HOME ON LEAF

RIVER – 15 min. from Benndale. 3

Lots, 2 BR/1 BA, central heat and

A/C, wrap around porches, completely

updated. Selling furnished.

Boat dock. Sits high on bluff, no flood

insurance required. Great rental

potential. Asking $139,000.

Text (228)627-4148 for pictures or

callback.

20-September 8-4tp.

——————————————-

LAND FOR SALE-420 acres mostly

pines (25-30 year timber) with hardwood

off highway 63 in south George

County near Salem Campground

Road. Good Hunting. Call 601-508-

6136 or email

landonlisag@gmail.com.

21-September 15-3tp.

——————————————-